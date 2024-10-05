Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.93 and traded as high as $52.54. Teck Resources shares last traded at $52.53, with a volume of 448 shares trading hands.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average is $48.01.
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
