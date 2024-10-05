First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and traded as high as $4.09. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 31,694 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
