ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and traded as high as $12.18. ROHM shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 81,951 shares.

ROHM Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $758.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ROHM Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

