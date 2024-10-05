BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and traded as high as $2.64. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 418,432 shares.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.