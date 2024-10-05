BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and traded as high as $2.64. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 418,432 shares.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 15.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 28.3% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 92,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 98.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 296,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 146,818 shares in the last quarter. 36.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

