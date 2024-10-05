Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.71 and traded as high as C$9.80. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$9.69, with a volume of 704 shares traded.

Yellow Pages Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$134.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.56.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$55.84 million during the quarter. Yellow Pages had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 17.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.6343907 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Pages Announces Dividend

About Yellow Pages

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

