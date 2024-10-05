Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.82 and traded as high as C$1.19. Freegold Ventures shares last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 651,622 shares traded.

Freegold Ventures Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$469.27 million, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$30,507.70. Insiders have bought a total of 1,272,000 shares of company stock valued at $862,818 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Freegold Ventures Company Profile

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims comprises 240 State of Alaska claims that cover a total area of 5,971.6 hectares; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

