Plexus (LON:POS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.23 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 11.53 ($0.15). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 12.88 ($0.17), with a volume of 535,507 shares changing hands.

Plexus Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.19. The stock has a market cap of £13.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

