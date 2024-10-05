Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.13 and traded as high as C$4.31. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$4.25, with a volume of 20,345 shares.
The firm has a market cap of C$35.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.28, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.26.
Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$19.96 million during the quarter. Accord Financial had a negative net margin of 58.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%.
Accord Financial Company Profile
Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.
