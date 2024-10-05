Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 7th. Analysts expect Duckhorn Portfolio to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $793.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 8.09. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $11.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NAPA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.57.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Articles

