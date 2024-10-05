Nexum Price Reaches $0.0108 on Exchanges (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $8,827.11 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexum has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,176,857 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Nexum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

