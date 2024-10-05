Degen (DEGEN) Price Up 47.1% This Week

Degen (DEGEN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Degen has traded 47.1% higher against the dollar. One Degen token can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Degen has a market cap of $92.57 million and approximately $40.83 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.14 or 0.00251807 BTC.

Degen Token Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. The official message board for Degen is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00865534 USD and is up 10.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $43,450,712.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

