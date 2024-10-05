Hop Protocol (HOP) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $918,232.94 and $10,113.21 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup's challenge period."

