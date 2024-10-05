Seele-N (SEELE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.02

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008708 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00013837 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,006.09 or 0.99998811 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001008 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007505 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041193 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

