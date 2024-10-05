Sapphire (SAPP) Trading Up 10.6% This Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, Sapphire has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $374.56 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,910,312,392 coins and its circulating supply is 1,889,682,969 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.



