John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and traded as low as $1.56. John Wood Group shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.
John Wood Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09.
John Wood Group Company Profile
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.
