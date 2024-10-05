genedrive (LON:GDR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.69 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.85 ($0.02). genedrive shares last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.03), with a volume of 3,520,498 shares traded.

genedrive Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.63 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at genedrive

In related news, insider Ian David Gilham bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($40,128.41). Company insiders own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

About genedrive

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, a rapid thermocycler and signal detection system and semi- automated system used forqualitative in vitro molecular diagnostic tests; and Genedrive CYP2C19 ID Kit, a point-of-care test for rapid CYP2C19 genotyping in time-critical emergency care settings.

