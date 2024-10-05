Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Achieves Market Cap of $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $2,370.10 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008698 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00013855 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,822.36 or 0.99951453 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001010 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007478 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007067 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00171661 USD and is up 9.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,285.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

