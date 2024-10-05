Compound Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, Compound has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $387.14 million and $19.30 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $44.07 or 0.00071248 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00018855 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007234 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,732.76 or 0.39986747 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,784,996 tokens. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,784,995.50524067 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 43.80405398 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 525 active market(s) with $29,402,139.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

