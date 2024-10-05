Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and traded as low as $2.10. Surge Components shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 14,606 shares.

Surge Components Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Surge Components had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter.

Surge Components Company Profile

Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, circuit protection devices, and audible components comprising audible transducers, Piezo buzzers, speakers, and microphones.

