Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and traded as low as $6.21. Continental Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 47,803 shares.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 5.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

