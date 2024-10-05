Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Takes $2.06 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,455.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,769,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 44,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $133.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.23. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $136.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.