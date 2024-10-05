NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. HSBC cut their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.04.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $82.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

