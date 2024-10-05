Sterneck Capital Management LLC Takes $375,000 Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GEO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The GEO Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $607.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman George C. Zoley bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,900,904 shares in the company, valued at $48,098,146.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

