Sterneck Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 245.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 608,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,687,000 after purchasing an additional 432,350 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Ally Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 880,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,933,000 after buying an additional 32,478 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Ally Financial by 15.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 369,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after buying an additional 49,539 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 309.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 99,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 75,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $689,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

ALLY opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average is $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $45.46.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

