Sterneck Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBMF. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a market cap of $973.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

