Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.44 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.14% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,910.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
BATS:NULV opened at $41.19 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.