Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.44 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.14% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,910.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000.

BATS:NULV opened at $41.19 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

