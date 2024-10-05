Sterneck Capital Management LLC Purchases 712 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 80.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kenvue by 71.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of KVUE opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KVUE. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

Get Our Latest Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.