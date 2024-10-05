Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Purchased by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,455 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AHH. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Armada Hoffler Properties

In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $238,279.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director Daniel A. Hoffler bought 95,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 266,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,793.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,279.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $10.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $955.31 million, a P/E ratio of 119.56 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 911.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AHH. StockNews.com upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.75 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

