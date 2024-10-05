Fetch.ai (FET) Price Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $214.15 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00002318 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00041761 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013284 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

