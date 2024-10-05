Chellitcoin (CHLT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10.49

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Chellitcoin has a market cap of $3.96 billion and $10.49 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chellitcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chellitcoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.01 or 0.00250616 BTC.

Chellitcoin Profile

Chellitcoin’s launch date was July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official website is chellitcoin.com. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.

[Telegram](https://t.me/chellitofficial)”

Chellitcoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

