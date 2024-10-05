Ergo (ERG) Trading Down 12% This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Ergo has a total market cap of $52.56 million and approximately $209,843.40 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,852.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.94 or 0.00520505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009550 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00104979 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.94 or 0.00244040 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00030040 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00029835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00073445 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,787,660 coins and its circulating supply is 77,789,484 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

