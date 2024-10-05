ANyONe Protocol Trading Down 16% Over Last 7 Days (ANYONE)

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. One ANyONe Protocol token can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00001904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ANyONe Protocol has traded 16% lower against the dollar. ANyONe Protocol has a market capitalization of $105.23 million and approximately $618,883.56 worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.41 or 0.00251003 BTC.

ANyONe Protocol Token Profile

ANyONe Protocol launched on June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,274,787 tokens. ANyONe Protocol’s official website is anyone.io. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn.

ANyONe Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 91,372,206.4270165 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 1.05681917 USD and is down -3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $519,667.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANyONe Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANyONe Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANyONe Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

