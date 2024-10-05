The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 451.4% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 1.6 %

Boeing stock opened at $150.52 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $149.49 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.36. The stock has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.