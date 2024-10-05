Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $570.47 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $577.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $540.67. The stock has a market cap of $492.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

