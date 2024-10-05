Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 6,424 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 46,637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CVS opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

