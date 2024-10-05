iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Lessened by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $370.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $360.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.82. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

