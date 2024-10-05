JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Purchased by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF comprises about 5.3% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $9,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $349,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPUS opened at $118.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $472.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.83. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $89.59 and a twelve month high of $119.96.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.