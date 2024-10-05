Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,408 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,015,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,329,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,500,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Comcast by 41.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,302 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its position in Comcast by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $827,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,671 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $495,694,000 after buying an additional 368,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $160.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.