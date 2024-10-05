Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at $371,077.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.56.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $244.88 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.79 and its 200 day moving average is $237.24. The company has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

