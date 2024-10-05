Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 140,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFF. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $33.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

