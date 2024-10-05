ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 178,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,448.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 182,402 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after buying an additional 177,261 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,677,030 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $310,723,000 after buying an additional 71,555 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 409,792 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $47,741,000 after buying an additional 205,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:COP opened at $112.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $101.29 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.06.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. Scotiabank lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COP

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.