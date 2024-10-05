Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,986,458,000 after buying an additional 951,567 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,826,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,859,000 after acquiring an additional 146,183 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,730,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,222,000 after acquiring an additional 129,799 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,725,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 678,165 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,541,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,498,000 after purchasing an additional 228,585 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $157.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.94 and a 52-week high of $165.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Argus downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.28.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

