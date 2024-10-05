Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,819,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,392,000 after buying an additional 509,007 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,574.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 393,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,655,000 after buying an additional 370,094 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 363,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,221,000 after acquiring an additional 194,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,142,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $140.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $142.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.71 and a 200-day moving average of $132.03.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

