Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 34 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $411.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $372.30 and its 200 day moving average is $356.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $412.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.23.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

