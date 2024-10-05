Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,200 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,676,000 after acquiring an additional 338,494 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,904,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

QQQ opened at $481.59 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $469.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.18.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

