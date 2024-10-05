Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

EMR opened at $109.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.48 and a 200-day moving average of $109.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

