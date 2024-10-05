Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $29.79 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.8% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $29,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 135,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 45,778 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 663.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,536 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $80.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

