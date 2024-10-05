Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,812 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.2% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.2% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 325,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,484,000 after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 19,712 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,513 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 111,943 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $19,075,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $166.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $462.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $173.99.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $60,575,844.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,764,079.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,573,181 shares of company stock valued at $225,338,245 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.42.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

