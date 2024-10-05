Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,033 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for 1.1% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of RTX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,246 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,165 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,847,000 after purchasing an additional 213,331 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,577,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,122,000 after purchasing an additional 362,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,284,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,740,000 after buying an additional 408,551 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $123.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $125.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

