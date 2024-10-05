Farmers Trust Co. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 262.6% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $93.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.